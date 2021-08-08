Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The most recent County Championship game at Queen's Park was against Worcestershire in June 2020

Derbyshire have reached an agreement to continue playing games at Chesterfield for at least the next five years.

Queen's Park first staged first-class cricket in 1898 and the county side normally visit for the annual Chesterfield Festival of Cricket.

This year's Championship game with Essex and T20 Blast fixture against Yorkshire were moved because of Covid.

But Derbyshire were able to go ahead with Sunday's One-Day Cup match at the ground against Yorkshire.

"After an extremely challenging time for the club and its supporters, I was delighted to see Derbyshire return to Queen's Park in front of our largest crowd of the summer and I look forward to seeing the festival continue to progress over the coming seasons," said chairman Ian Morgan.

Sunday's game had to be reduced to 10 overs per side because of rain and Yorkshire won by eight wickets.