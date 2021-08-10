England v India: Moeen Ali added to squad for second Test at Lord's
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England squad for the second Test against India.
Moeen last played Test cricket in February in the second match of the series against India at Chennai.
That is the only Test the 34-year-old has played in the last two years.
Fellow all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are currently unavailable for England, who were outplayed for large periods as they drew last week's series opener at Trent Bridge.
More to follow.
- Instatraders: Is foreign exchange trading as easy as social media claims it to be?
- Up Close with Billie Eilish: In an exclusive interview the music sensation opens up about the pressure of superfame