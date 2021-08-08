James Weighell joined Glamorgan from Durham in April

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Nottinghamshire Nottinghamshire 73(20.2 overs): Singh 21; Weighell 3-7 Glamorgan 76-2 (16 overs): Selman 37* Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 8 wickets

Glamorgan are almost sure of a place in the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup after demolishing Nottinghamshire by eight wickets in Cardiff.

The visitors were shot out for just 73 in a rain-shortened 23-overs game, with Fateh Singh's 21 the top score.

Glamorgan's James Weighell claimed three for seven while there were two wickets each for Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey and Joe Cooke.

Nick Selman's unbeaten 37 saw the hosts home with seven overs to spare.

Having won what was always going to be an important toss after a four-hour wait caused by the weather, Glamorgan's seamers did a fine job in ripping apart a largely inexperienced Outlaws top order.

Spinner Andrew Salter chipped in with the important wicket of veteran captain Peter Trego, bowled for eight giving him the charge.

The visitors were not helped by losing Lyndon James to concussion after he was hit by a short ball from Cooke, though his replacement Sam King was one of only two players to reach double figures with 11.

Singh, 17, clobbered four boundaries in his first innings for the county but it was not enough to produce a competitive total even on a used wicket.

Glamorgan lost New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford, who lobbed a return catch to South Africa paceman Dane Paterson for eight in the only international match-up of the day.

But Selman and Steven Reingold (13) saw Glamorgan to the verge of victory with an unhurried stand of 46 and Kiran Carlson's off-driven four completed a one-sided victory for the more experienced side.

Glamorgan are virtually certain of a top-three finish with one match to come at home to Yorkshire on Thursday, 12 August, while Nottinghamshire have little chance of progression as they host Northamptonshire two days earlier.

Glamorgan all-rounder James Weighell told BBC Sport Wales:

"It seemed to be a pitch that they found very difficult, it had plenty in it if you bowled in the right areas, so it was more about just bowling as many good balls as you can rather than turning to T20 skills.

"It was a perfect display that you get maybe once or twice a year where every bowler bowls as well as the one before him, you take your catches and everything falls into place.

"The lads would love to finish top which would be a massive boost, a one-game semi-final shoot-out and it's into the final.

Coach David Harrison:

"The boys were fantastic today with the ball, we've bowled well all competition. The pitch was used on Friday and has been under cover for a couple of days so we thought there'd be a bit of moisture in the pitch.

"Taking wickets consistently is something we've done well all competition especially getting early wickets in the power-plays, a great win for us."

Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a tough pitch, they didn't find it particularly easy but they knew what the target was. It was a mixture of really good Glamorgan bowling, the pitch being a bit two-paced after it had been under the covers fro two days, and we found ways of getting out.

"Fateh Singh at 17, he wouldn't have expected to play at the start of the season but what an experience for him, he showed real flow as a batter then came on and bowled really nicely, then Sammy King coming in for his List A debut.

"It's fantastic for us and for the system to have two teenagers getting a go. There's got be an understanding that some of the players will make mistakes and learn from them, then they can step up and make a difference as they move forward."