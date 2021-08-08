Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rain has affected three of the five days of the Test

First LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day five of five) England 183 (Root 64; Bumrah 4-46) & 303 (Root 109, Bumrah 5-64) India 278 (Rahul 84, Robinson 5-85) & 52-1 India need a further 157 runs to win Scorecard

Persistent rain delayed the start of what could be a grandstand final day in the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge.

Wet weather lingered throughout Sunday morning in Nottingham, with the covers in place well beyond the scheduled resumption at 11:00 BST.

India are 52-1, needing another 157 to reach their target of 209 and win the opening Test in a series in the UK for the first time since 1986.

An early lunch was taken at 12:30, and play can continue until 19:30.

That England still have an outside chance of victory is thanks mainly to captain Joe Root, who compiled a magnificent 109 as they reached 303 in their second innings on Saturday.

The second match in the five-Test series is at Lord's, starting on Thursday.