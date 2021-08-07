New Zealand in Pakistan 2021
From the section Cricket
September
17 1st ODI, Rawalpindi (d/n) (10:00 BST)
19 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi (d/n) (10:00 BST)
21 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi (d/n) (10:00 BST)
25 1st Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)
26 2nd Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)
29 3rd Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)
October
1 4th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)
3 5th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made