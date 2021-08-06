Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day three of five) England 183: Root 64; Bumrah 4-46 & 25-0 India 278: Rahul 84, Jadeja 56; Robinson 5-85, Anderson 4-54 England trail by 70 runs Scorecard

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson feared he would never play for England again after the discovery of historical tweets that overshadowed his debut.

Posts made when Robinson, now 27, was 18 and 19 emerged during the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's in June.

He claimed 5-85 on his return to the England side for the first Test against India at Trent Bridge.

"There was definitely a time when I had doubts over my career," said Robinson.

"I was speaking with my lawyers and we were looking at the fact I could be banned for a couple of years and never play for England again."

The tweets from 2012 and 2013 were of a racist and sexist nature, with Robinson subsequently given a three-match ban with a further five games suspended for two years.

"It was tough, probably the toughest few weeks of my life," added the Sussex seamer. "It affected not only myself, but my family.

"I've learnt a lot since that. I didn't really realise the scrutiny of Test cricket. Now I'm looking to move forward."

Originally from Kent, Robinson joined Yorkshire in 2013 but found it hard to adjust to life away from home. He was sacked by Yorkshire in 2014.

"I was young, naive guy," he said. "I made a lot of mistake then, not just those tweets. I've learned a lot and tried to develop myself as a person in the last 10 years.

"I'm a father now and I try to make myself the best person I can be. Hopefully people see that."

Robinson has undertaken a course in social media and will continue his education over the coming year.

Now back in the England team, his efforts on day three at Trent Bridge helped England continue their resurgence in the first Test.

With James Anderson also claiming 4-54, England dismissed India for 278 then reached 25-0 - 70 behind - when rain ended play early.

"It's a proud moment for myself and my family," said Robinson. "After the tough week at Lord's it's one I'll cherish for a long time.

"It was important for me to show everyone that I'm the real deal on the field."