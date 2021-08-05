Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Men's Hundred, Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Originals 98-3 (71 balls): Munro 41* (28) Southern Brave: Did not bat Match abandoned - both teams take one point Scorecard ; Table

Manchester Originals and Southern Brave both had to settle for a point each after persistent rain wrecked the men's Hundred game at Old Trafford.

The scheduled 19:00 BST start was delayed by 45 minutes, reducing the game to 90 balls a side, after rain brought an early end to the earlier women's game which Originals won.

There was another 10-minute delay at 20:05, before rain at 20:50 set in with Originals 98-3 after 71 balls.

The umpires did their utmost to keep the players out there throughout, often playing through light rain, but were left with little choice when heavier rain arrived.

The match was abandoned at 21:05, with no prospect of the players playing before the 21:38 cut-off needed to complete a 25-ball match.

A point takes Originals top of their table after their second washout, and Brave climb above Welsh Fire into sixth.