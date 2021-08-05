Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day two of five) England 183: Root 64, Bumrah 4-46, Shami 3-28 India 125-4: Rahul 57* India trail by 58 runs Scorecard

James Anderson led an exhilarating England fightback before the weather curtailed the second day of the first Test against India.

Anderson took two wickets in two balls - including India captain Virat Kohli for a golden duck - in a thrilling passage of play at Trent Bridge.

That was part of an India slide of four wickets for 15 runs, the tourists falling from 97-0 to 112-4.

They had reached 125-4, only 58 behind England's 183 all out, when bad light and rain sent the players off at 14:30 BST.

They returned for one delivery at 16:15 and two at 17:00, only for the rain to reappear on both occasions.

It could have been even better for England had Dom Sibley held KL Rahul at second slip on 52 during Anderson's skilful spell.

Rahul remains on 57 not out, with the dangerous Rishabh Pant on seven.

The weather forecast is mixed for the remainder of the match, and warnings are in place over thunderstorms due on Friday.

England bowlers lift gloom

For a while it looked as though England were suffering a hangover from a dismal first-day batting display, their mood as dark as the clouds that slowly engulfed the ground.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma batted beautifully throughout almost the entire morning session, sharing 97 for the first wicket.

There was little wrong with England's display - they arguably bowled too wide and failed to test Rahul and Rohit with the short ball - but the home side seemed lacking in energy, spirit and fight.

Then, when Rohit, on 36, sloppily helped a bouncer from wholehearted Ollie Robinson to long leg, England were transformed.

They returned after lunch full of venom, carrying a threat with every delivery that was sent down under the floodlights.

Cheteshwar Pujara overturned being given lbw to Robinson before he edged Anderson behind. From the next ball, Kohli poked at a wide one to send the crowd into rapture.

From a position of control, India were frantic. Ajinkya Rahane could have been run out had Dan Lawrence's throw hit, then was run out when Jonny Bairstow's throw did.

After that came the Sibley drop, low to his left, and India would have been glad to escape to the sanctuary of the dressing rooms.

Anderson wins first battle with Kohli

Anderson, now 39, managed only three wickets in the 2-0 series defeat by New Zealand in June and was off colour in his short spell of bowling on Wednesday evening.

His battle against Kohli was a feature of England's 4-1 series win here three years ago and England's all-time leading wicket-taker was back to his masterful best to land the first blow this time around.

After Pujara feathered a beautiful delivery that angled in and nipped away, the stage was set for a moment of sporting theatre.

With Anderson roared to the crease, Kohli needlessly felt for the ball. As the edge nestled into the gloves of Jos Buttler, Anderson wheeled away in ecstatic celebration while Kohli stood in disbelief before dragging himself away.

Stuart Broad conducted the crowd for the hat-trick ball, which Rahane survived.

Anderson ended the day with miserly figures of 2-15 from 13.4 overs, his name being sung as the players departed for the final time.

'England are in the game' - what they said

England bowler James Anderson told BBC Sport: "We're in the game. We saw in our innings and in theirs that there are times you can build partnerships. We also saw wickets can fall in clusters."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special: "From 97-0 to taking four wickets quite quickly, England have just given themselves a glimmer. You can see India losing a few more quick ones and that tail is not long.

"Joe Root will not sleep well tonight knowing Rishabh Pant is still there. If he stays there for another 20 minutes tomorrow, that lead will be gone. Who knows what will happen?"

Former England spinner Vic Marks: "The good thing is that this game is quite well advanced. You could still lose a significant amount of time and still get a positive result."