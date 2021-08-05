Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Selman's previous best in the One Day Cup was 92

Royal London One-Day Cup: Leicestershire v Glamorgan Glamorgan 277-8 (50 overs): Selman 140, Root 67, Reingold 38; Rhodes 3-44, Davis 2-44 Leicestershire 0-0 (1 over) Match abandoned; Leicestershire 1 pt, Glamorgan 1 pt

A brilliant career-best innings of 140 from Glamorgan opener Nick Selman proved in vain as their match away to Leicestershire was abandoned.

Glamorgan reached 277 for eight in 50 overs, Billy Root hitting 67.

Leicestershire faced a revised target of 257 in 43, but rain returned after one maiden over.

Glamorgan are still well placed to qualify in the One-Day Cup with eight points from six games, while the Foxes have just three from five.

Selman, who had never previously scored a white-ball hundred, provided a master-class in how to anchor the innings and keep the scoreboard moving, only facing 144 balls.

He shared a key second-wicket partnership of 92 with newcomer Steve Reingold, after George Rhodes' brilliant catch at point off Will Davis (2-44) disposed of danger-man Hamish Rutherford for a single.

The off-spin of Rhodes (3-44) then accounted for Reingold (38) and Kiran Carlson mid-innings, with two leg-before decisions checking Glamorgan's progress.

But Billy Root helped Glamorgan accelerate with a busy innings off just 60 balls, sharing a stand of 123 in 18.1 overs with Selman.

The opener paced his innings superbly before being run out in the last over, while Rhodes finished with three catches to go with his three wickets.

A rain interruption meant that Leicestershire, without Australian batsman Marcus Harris after his departure home earlier than expected, were set a revised target as seven overs were lost.

Michael Hogan delivered a maiden to Rishi Patel, before another downpour sent the players off for good.

Leicestershire host Surrey on Saturday 7 August while Glamorgan entertain Nottinghamshire the following day.

Glamorgan opener Nick Selman told BBC Sport Wales:

"We had a pretty good score on the board, maybe 15 short, but we've got an attack that can take early wickets so it was frustrating for the rain to come.

"We showed some great signs with the bat with Steve and Bill, it's my game plan to bat until 40, 45 overs and bat around guys like Billy and Kiran [Carlson] who tick it over a lot easier than I do.

"I wouldn't say one-day cricket is my strongest format, so good to get a few and tick that [form] over to Notts and Yorks to finish on a high.

"I heard about [fast bowler] Luke Fletcher's call to Welsh Fire, but I still think Notts and Yorkshire are pretty good sides and we've got to be on our game."