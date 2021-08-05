Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tyneside teenager Luke Doneathy had a day to remember for Durham at Gosforth, taking 4-36 to follow his earlier 65 not out

Teenager Luke Doneathy was the Durham matchwinner in only his sixth game for the county as the hosts beat Lancashire at Gosforth to heat up the battle to reach the One-Day Cup knockout stages.

On a day when both Group One games were abandoned by the rain, Durham won by 87 runs to go second in Group Two.

And 19-year-old Doneathy produced with both bat and ball.

Sean Dickson (103*) and Doneathy (69*) shared a stand of 156 in Durham's 327-6, then he took 4-36 as Lancs made 240.

Durham were 171-6 when the pair came together but Dickson took centre stage with his first List A century, well supported by Doneathy.

He then followed his career-best knock with career-best bowling, taking four wickets, including the final scalp of Jack Morley to wrap up victory with 33 balls unused.

Rob Jones followed up his 72 against Middlesex on Tuesday with 65 in a stand of 89 for the fourth wicket with George Lavelle.

But Chris Rushworth got rid of Lavelle for 38 and, four overs later, Jones lucklessly followed when a ball from Paul van Meekeren ran up his pads, back down his leg and trickled onto the stumps to remove a bail.

"I've got to the stage where I've got to 60 and 70, but I've not been able to kick on which is frustrating," said Jones.

Durham's third win in five matches lifts them above Lancashire into second place in the group, a point behind leaders Essex - and level with Lancashire, who began the week unbeaten but have now lost back-to-back games and played one more than all their rivals.

"It was a great day," said Dickson. "Luckily things went our way with a few dropped catches, and Luke batted beautifully and showed what he can do. All credit to him. "

Durham first started playing a One-Day Cup game at Gosforth in Newcastle in 2014

Rain has final word in Group One

Glamorgan remain top in Group One despite rained forcing an abandonment at Leicester, level on eight points with second-placed Somerset, who were also rained off against third-placed Surrey at The Kia Oval.

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman surpassed his previous List A best of 92 as he made 140 off 144 balls.

He put on 123 for the fourth wicket with an in-form Billy Root (67 off 60 balls) to help the Group One pacesetters reach 277-8 from their 50 overs.

Leicestershire opener Rishi Patel had then negotiated just one over from Michael Hogan, a maiden, before the rain arrived to send him and opening partner Harry Swindells scurrying from the field.

Glamorgan's Nick Selman surpassed his previous List A best of 92 as he made 140 off 144 balls at Leicester

Surrey spinner Daniel Moriarty took a List A best 4-30 as second-placed Somerset were bowled out for 220.

Young Cornishman Lewis Golsworthy made 96, falling just four short of a first Somerset century before becoming a victim for paceman Ryan Patel.

"That was the best innings I have played for Somerset," said Goldsworthy. "I knew if I was still there towards the end of the 50 overs that I could take advantage of the short. It was good to have a long time in the middle."

Initially chasing 217 from 48 overs, due to the first of several afternoon squalls, heavy rain then fell with Surrey on 7 without loss from 2.3 overs.

Surrey came back out an hour and 40 minutes later with a revised Duckworth-Lewis-Stern-reduced target of 147 in 25 overs.

Ben Geddes and Mark Stoneman crashed 66 off eight overs - but then the rain fell again, just 12 balls before the 10-over threshold.

With a minimum of 10 overs needed to be bowled at the team batting second, both sides ended up with a point apiece from the second 'no result' of the day.

Somerset were without skipper Ben Green, who is "undergoing a period of self-isolation after being a close contact of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19".

Friday's five scheduled fixtures

(All 11.00 BST starts)

Group One

Warwickshire v Northamptonshire (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire (York)

Group Two

Gloucestershire v Hampshire (Bristol)

Middlesex v Kent(Radlett)

Worcestershire v Sussex (New Road)