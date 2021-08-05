Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04 in 13 Tests

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss this winter's T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia with a stress facture in his right elbow.

The 26-year-old will not play again this year, instead taking an extended break from cricket, with the injury due to be reviewed in the autumn.

Even when Archer is fit, it will be for a period of white-ball cricket so his progress can be managed.

Pace bowler Olly Stone is already an Ashes doubt with a back injury.

Archer's injury is the latest setback for England, after all-rounder Ben Stokes last week announced he is taking an "indefinite break" from the game to focus on his mental wellbeing.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October and November, before the five-Test Ashes series gets under way in December.

'A hammer blow for England'

Former England captain Alastair Cook told BBC Test Match Special: "It's huge news and very worrying for him.

"England had those best laid plans of rest, rotation and preparation to make sure these guys will be fit to get on the plane to Australia with a battery of fast bowlers."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew said: "It's desperate news for Jofra Archer. It's really sad news on a personal level.

"As far as England are concerned, it's another massive loss. It's a hammer blow.

"There was at least some hope he might have made the T20 World Cup.

"He's such an experienced player in T20 cricket, with England going there as favourites."

Cook added: "He's been so experienced in subcontinent conditions in T20 cricket with his Indian Premier League experience. It's such a shame. It must be horrendous."

What next for Archer?

Sussex's Archer, who has played 13 Tests and 12 Twenty20 internationals, last featured for England in the T20 series in India in March.

In May he had an operation to remove bone fragment from his right elbow. The surgery was unrelated to a previous stress fracture, which was discovered in early 2020.

Archer returned to play for Sussex last month, but felt further discomfort whilst playing in the T20 Blast against Kent and in a friendly against Oxfordshire.

He would have formed a key part of England's attack at the World Cup - he is one of the premier T20 fast bowlers in the world - and in Australia, where extra pace is so often missing from England's armoury.

It is hoped the latest spell on the sidelines will resolve the issue, with Archer said to be in good spirits and aware of the patience required.

Cook said: "If he's thinking 'every time I bowl it hurts, I can't bowl long spells', he might rule himself out of long-ball cricket and just play T20 cricket.

"And you can't blame him for it if his body doesn't allow him to do it."