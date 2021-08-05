Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marcus Harris scored three County Championship tons for Leicestershire, as well as his maiden List A hundred

Australia Test opener Marcus Harris has ended his spell with Leicestershire early to return to his home country.

He had been set to stay until the end of the Foxes' One-Day Cup and County Championship campaigns but has left due to coronavirus-related travel issues.

Overseas player Harris, 29, impressed with four centuries across the two competitions, making 887 runs in all.

"I've had a fantastic time, everyone has been welcoming and I've bonded well with the boys in the squad," he said. external-link

Left-hander Harris, who has played 10 Tests, will rejoin Australian side Victoria before the start of their 2021-22 season.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon added: "He has been a wonderful addition to the changing room, not only with his sheer weight of runs and level of performance, but also his support to colleagues.

"A lot of our batsmen have learnt a lot from the way he goes about his business, not only in the middle but also the countless hours in the nets and gym, and that's what having a top overseas pro is all about. "