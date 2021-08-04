Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge England 183: Root 64, Bumrah 4-46, Shami 3-28 India 21-0 India trail by 162 runs Scorecard

England began their series against India in depressingly predictable fashion with another atrocious batting collapse at Trent Bridge.

The home side were bundled out for 183 on day one of the first Test, at one stage losing six wickets for 22 runs in 9.5 overs.

They were indebted to captain Joe Root, who stroked a classy 64, adding 72 with Jonny Bairstow.

But it was Bairstow's demise on the stroke of tea that sparked the carnage, with Sam Curran's cavalier 27 not out adding to the chaos.

India's four-pronged pace attack was superb, bowling a full length to utilise the assistance on offer, particularly when the floodlights were turned on.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed 4-46 and Mohammed Shami 3-28 for the tourists, who could even afford to omit masterful off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India moved to 21-0 by the close, with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul largely untroubled.

The forecast is mixed for the remaining four days, but India may have already made a decisive move towards going 1-0 up in the five-Test series.

More to follow.