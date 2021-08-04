Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Mike has taken 71 wickets in all formats since making his Leicestershire debut in 2018

Leicestershire have been docked a T20 Blast point and seam bowler Ben Mike banned for two games after he damaged the pitch against Northants in June.

The incident was not seen by the umpires but video showed that Mike used his studs to "agitate the surface of the pitch", an inquiry heard.

He was subsequently not picked for one game and will also miss one in 2022.

Leicestershire, meanwhile, have been given a suspended points deduction for disciplinary offences by six players.

They were given fixed penalty notices for a variety of offences in 2020 and 2021, including throwing the ball "at a player, umpire or another person in an inappropriate and dangerous manner", bowling a "dangerous and unfair short-pitched delivery and/or accidental non-pitching delivery that resulted in the bowler being disallowed from bowling any further in that innings" and showing dissent.

The players involved were Dieter Klein, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mike, Scott Steele and Arron Lilley - and Colin Ackermann captained the side on each occasion.

If any further fixed penalty breaches occur in the next 12 months, the club will be docked 12 Championship points, or two points in the T20 Blast or One-Day Cup.

And Ackermann will serve a one-match ban if a player breaches the disciplinary code in any match in which he is captain.

The various matters were heard by a three-member disciplinary panel and Leicestershire have a right of appeal within 14 days.