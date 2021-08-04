Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Stirling is Ireland's all-time leading run-scorer in both T20 and ODI formats

Ireland's all-time leading white ball run-scorer Paul Stirling has joined Southern Brave for the remainder of The Hundred.

The Belfast native, who played five matches for Middlesex in the T20 Blast in May, could feature for Brave against Manchester Originals on Thursday.

A batting all-rounder, Stirling holds the record for most runs scored for Ireland in both ODI and T20 formats.

He most recently featured in Ireland's white ball series against South Africa.

Stirling averages 29 with the bat in T20 internationals and has made 18 half centuries in 80 innings.

He joins Brave with the side seventh in the men's Hundred table, with two wins and two losses from their opening four matches.

Cricket Ireland have granted their star player clearance to enter the tournament after the men's series against Zimbabwe was rescheduled, having initially been planned for August, in the hope that it can contribute to his preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"I am delighted to have been given this chance to be involved," said Stirling.

"Southern Brave team has been outstanding so far under (captain) James Vince, and I hope I can contribute to the ongoing success of the team in this inaugural season of the competition".