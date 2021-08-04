Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tymal Mills is currently playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred

Former England Twenty20 fast bowler Tymal Mills has signed a two-year T20 contract extension at Sussex.

The 28-year-old has played 60 times in the T20 Blast for Sussex since joining from Essex in 2015, taking 75 wickets.

Mills has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash.

Mills played four times for England between 2016 and 2017 in matches against Sri Lanka and India.

"It's no secret how important Tymal is to our T20 team so I am delighted he will be with Sussex for the next two years," Sussex T20 Blast coach James Kirtley told the club website.

"He regularly bowls the tough overs and more often than not delivers at crucial moments.

"He has committed fully to the T20 team this year and his improvement in his batting and fielding has been great to see.

"His performances this year have fully deserved the attention of England and I personally feel he has more to offer at the top level."