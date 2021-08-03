Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Amelia Kerr has scored a double century for New Zealand in one-day international cricket

All-rounder Amelia Kerr has opted out of New Zealand's tour of England in September to prioritise her mental health and wellbeing.

The 20-year-old said putting her mental health first is "my number one priority", adding that remaining at home was "best for me".

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine has returned to lead the team after taking a break earlier this year with fatigue.

Wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen and seamer Claudia Green have also been included.

"Every individual knows how tough the environment is at the moment with Covid-19, with time away from family, living in a bio-bubble or quarantine periods," Devine said.

"It's important we talk openly about it because it can get tough and we need to ensure our players, team-mates and friends are looked after.

"We are all wrapping around Melie and know she'll make a comeback when she's ready."

Veteran all-rounder Suzie Bates, who has not played since having shoulder surgery in November, is part of the 16-player squad.

New Zealand are set to play three Twenty20s and five one-day internationals against England between 2-26 September.

New Zealand squad for England series

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.