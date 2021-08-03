Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Archer was seen holding his elbow during Sussex's game against Kent earlier this year

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a setback in his recovery from elbow surgery, with no timescale put on his return to action.

Archer, 26, had surgery on a long-standing issue in May and had returned to playing for Sussex.

On 18 July he said he was a month away from full fitness, but he is now due to seek further medical advice this week.

A fit Archer was expected to feature for England in this year's Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes series.

The fast bowler has played 13 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and 12 T20s for England, and was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2019.

He missed a number of matches on the tour of South Africa at the beginning of 2020 with the elbow problem then was also ruled out of the fourth Test against India earlier this year because of the same issue.

The Barbados-born bowler sat out the aborted Indian Premier League, during which time he had an operation to remove glass from his hand, an injury he sustained when cleaning a fish tank at home.

After bowling three overs for Sussex in a T20 Blast win over Kent in July - his first competitive match since having surgery on his right elbow in May - he spoke positively about his recovery.

He had figures of 0-20 from his 18 deliveries, but managed just another six overs in a 50-over warm-up match against Oxfordshire later that month.

Archer's extended absence comes as a further blow to England, with all-rounder Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break from cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing.