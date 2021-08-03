Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Oli Carter's score of 55 against Gloucestershire on Sunday was the highest of his career so far

Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman Oli Carter has signed a new contract.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut earlier this season, has signed what the club called a "multi-year" deal.

Carter has played two County Championship games, two Twenty20 matches and scored two half-centuries in his four One-Day Cup appearances.

"Oli has been in our environment for some time now and he has just got better and better," said Sussex Twenty20 coach James Kirtley.

"His quiet determination is an example to every young player and now seeing him being rewarded with some good quality performances is very heartening.

"I look forward to seeing his continued development over the next couple of years."