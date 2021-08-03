Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England men's planned tour of Bangladesh, which was due to take place in September and October 2021, will now take place in March 2023.

Both cricket boards have mutually decided to reschedule the tour, which includes three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals.

The decision was made due to the impact of Covid and a packed cricket calendar.

England are still due to play Pakistan in two T20 matches in October, with the T20 World Cup starting on 17 October.

The decision to reschedule the Bangladesh tour paves the way for players to potentially take part in the Indian Premier League which resumes on 19 September.

Although the IPL play-offs and final would clash with the planned Pakistan series.

The rescheduled tour is planned for the first two weeks of March 2023, with three ODIs and three T20s due to take place at the SBNCS, Dhaka, and the ZACS, in Chittagong.