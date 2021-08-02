Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jimmy Neesham helped New Zealand reach the 2019 Cricket World Cup final

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is to continue his spell with Welsh Fire after the withdrawal of South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Ngidi, 25, has left the Cardiff-based franchise without playing a game, to return home for personal reasons.

Welsh Fire have also lost former England paceman Liam Plunkett through injury after just one appearance.

Kent seamer Matt Milnes and Northamptonshire spinner Graeme White have been drafted into the squad.

Ngidi's withdrawal is the latest in a series of availability problems for the Welsh Fire men's franchise.

They had originally signed Australians Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Jhye Richardson as well as West Indies' Kieron Pollard but none of them were able to make a single appearance.

Their overseas trio of Neesham, fellow Kiwi Glenn Phillips and Afghan spinner Qais Ahmad were all in the UK already playing T20 Blast cricket.

Neesham's extended involvement in the Hundred means he will play no further part for Essex in the One-Day Cup, the county confirmed on Monday.

Jonny Bairstow led the Welsh Fire to two wins to start the Hundred tournament before departing for England Test duties, with Ben Duckett taking over the captaincy in the home defeat by Manchester Originals.

Milnes and White joined the Welsh Fire squad ahead of their fourth group fixture, away to Oval Invincibles.