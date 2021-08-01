Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Southern Brave wicketkeeper Carla Rudd claimed three stumpings including London Spirit's Deepti Sharma first ball

Women's Hundred, Lord's, London London Spirit 93 (96 balls): Beaumont 34 (45); Wellington 4-14, Morris 2-17 Southern Brave 97-3 (92 balls): S Taylor 29 (32), Dunkley 22 (19); Sharma 2-10 Southern Brave win by seven wickets Scorecard; Table

Southern Brave maintained their perfect start to the women's Hundred with a convincing win against London Spirit at Lord's.

Amanda-Jade Wellington took 4-14 and also ran out Spirit opener Naomi Dattani with a direct hit as the hosts were bowled out for just 93 from 96 balls. Wicketkeeper Carla Rudd also claimed three stumpings.

England opener Tammy Beaumont struggled to find support in her 34 off 45 balls as Spirit failed to capitalise on Brave conceding 25 wides.

Brave chased down the small target of 94 with eight balls to spare thanks to Stafanie Taylor's 29 off 32 balls and 22 off 19 from England international Sophia Dunkley.

Southern Brave lead the women's table by a point from Northern Superchargers with their four wins from four, while Spirit have won just once in four matches.

Two of their bigger names, England captain Heather Knight and India's Deepti Sharma, were both dismissed cheaply in their innings.

The men's match between the same two sides starts at 18:00 BST with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Wellington shines on Lord's stage

While Covid-19 restrictions have resulted in many of Australia's biggest names staying away from the inaugural competition, one who has come over is all-rounder Wellington.

The 24-year-old leg-spinner, capped once at Test level and another 20 times in limited-overs internationals, took her wicket tally to eight from four games as she played a crucial role among Brave's band of slower bowlers.

Fi Morris with 2-17 and Stafanie Taylor with 1-20 proved the perfect support for seamers Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Bell.

That three-pronged slow bowling attack also proved vital in sparing Brave's blushes and avoiding the potentially costly punishment of overrunning past the fielding cut-off time.

More to follow.