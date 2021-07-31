Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia-born Riki Wessels joined Worcestershire from Nottinghamshire on a three-year deal in 2018

Experienced batsman Riki Wessels has been released early from his contract because Worcestershire want to give "more opportunities" to young players.

The 35-year-old joined in 2018 but has fallen out of favour in recent weeks and did not feature in the Pears' final two games of the T20 Blast group stage.

Wessels told the club website external-link he had "really enjoyed" his stint at New Road.

"With the club going in a different direction it is right to move on, but I'm keen to continue playing," he said.

Wessels' contract, which was for all forms of the game, was due to expire at the end of the 2021 season.

Paul Pridgeon, chairman of the cricket steering group at Worcestershire, added: "Given we feel we need to introduce more opportunities for our young batsmen, we have agreed with Riki Wessels to release him from his contract so he can pursue other opportunities.

"Riki has done an excellent job for us, particularly in T20 cricket, and we wish him well going forward."