Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Alice Davidson-Richards scored 42 and took 2-17 as Superchargers beat Invincibles by four runs

The Hundred, Headingley, Leeds Northern Superchargers 109-8 (100 balls): Davidson-Richards 42 (30); Capsey 2-9, Villiers 2-19 Oval Invincibles 105-4 (100 balls): Bryce 29 (33), Van Niekerk 27 (21); Davidson-Richards 2-17 Northern Superchargers win by four runs Scorecard . Table .

Alice Davidson-Richards starred with bat and ball as Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles in the women's Hundred at Headingley.

Superchargers posted a below-par 109-8, with Davidson-Richards scoring what proved to be a a vital 42 off 30 balls.

Teenager Alice Capsey was the pick of the Invincibles bowlers, taking two wickets for just nine runs from 20 deliveries.

Defending the low total, Superchargers' attack all contributed with some economical bowling as the Invincibles top order struggled to find regular boundaries.

With 10 needed from the final set of five balls, Davidson-Richards conceded just five runs and took her second wicket of the innings as Invincibles fell short.

The win takes Superchargers - who are yet to lose in the competition - to the top of the table, with Invincibles in third place.

Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles also meet in the men's competition from 18:00 BST.

Rodrigues is human after all & Davidson-Richardson's heroics

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has undoubtedly been the star of The Hundred.

In the first game, she blasted 92 off 43 balls as Superchargers beat Welsh Fire and followed that with a match-winning 60 from 41 deliveries against Trent Rockets.

The early signs in Leeds pointed to yet another Rodrigues masterclass - on ball six she welcomed Tash Farrant to the game with the most luxurious drive through the off side; two balls later she unleashed the sweetest of punches down the ground.

But, much to the dismay of the Headingley crowd - and her 438,000 Instagram followers - social media sensation Rodrigues was caught behind off the bowling of Mady Villiers, a decision which was originally given not-out before Invincibles reviewed.

Step forward Davidson-Richards.

As the old adage goes, you only know what a good score is once both sides have batted and Davidson-Richards managed to score boundaries - five of them in fact - and work the singles on a pitch which suited the bowlers.

And with the ball, she held her nerve to finish with figures of 2-19 from 20 deliveries.

For Superchargers, it showed they can win even when their star batter Rodrigues isn't at the races.

Cool Capsey puts Superchargers in a spin

Capsey, by law, is too young to get behind the wheel of a car in the United Kingdom but the 16-year-old does not need any 'L' plates when it comes to cricket.

Having hit 59 from 41 balls in her team's win over rivals London Spirit, Capsey only managed eight with the bat today but it was her off-spin that stole the show.

Opening the bowling, she piled the pressure on Superchargers batters who just couldn't get her away.

Capsey was duly rewarded with two wickets when she had Laura Wolvaardt edging behind for 27 then, two balls later, was celebrating a caught and bowled wicket from Bess Heath.

Despite the loss, it was another fine outing for Capsey.