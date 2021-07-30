Last updated on .From the section Counties

There was more play at Hove than in the four other games combined, but the Sussex-Kent match also finally got abandoned at 18:00 BST

Friday's One-Day Cup schedule was beaten by the weather after a day of rain in the five scheduled matches.

The Sussex-Kent Group Two game came closest to a positive result at Hove, where Kent batted 5.4 overs in their reply to the hosts' 209-7 off 29 overs.

But they needed another 4.2 overs of play for a result via the DLS method.

Two games, Group One backmarkers Derbyshire v Glamorgan at Derby and Middlesex v Hampshire at Radlett, were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

That enabled both Middlesex, in Group Two, and Derbyshire to at least pick up their first point of the competition.

The day's only half-centurion was Australian Travis Head, who smashed 52 off 37 balls for Sussex, aided by Tom Clark (44), Ben Brown (38) and David Wiese (31).

Kent, sensing the chance of a DLS win, then motored to 50-1 in the sixth over, only for the rain to arrive sooner than they could get to the 10-over threshold.

Only 5.3 overs were possible at the Kia Oval before the Surrey-Northamptonshire Group One game was eventually abandoned too.

It was to the disappointment of a 3,000 crowd, finally beaten by another downpour just when umpires Ian Blackwell and James Middlebrook had announced that a severely curtailed 10-over game - the minimum requirement to constitute a match - could begin at 17:20 BST.

Rain also wrecked Nottinghamshire's game with Somerset at the Welbeck Colliery ground.

They played for just over an hour and a quarter as Notts reached 92-2 from 21 overs, with Ben Slater on 42 and Matthew Montgomery on 31 when the weather closed in.

Somerset gave a senior debut to seamer Ned Leonard. Along with Sonny Baker, who took the wicket of Somerset old boy Peter Trego, Leonard was one of two 18-year-olds in a team captained by 23-year-old Ben Green. Taking out James Hildreth and Steven Davies, the side had an average age of 21.

Somerset and Surrey, along with Glamorgan, jointly top Group One with five points.

Notts, who lost the final three days of the County Championship game with Hampshire to the weather on their last visit to the John Fretwell Sporting Complex in 2019, will hope for better luck when the ground again plays host to Leicestershire on Sunday.

Sunday's seven fixtures

Group One:

Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (Wantage Road, 11:00 BST)

Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire (Welbeck Colliery, 11:00 BST)

Somerset v Yorkshire (Taunton, 11:00 BST)

Group Two:

Essex v Kent (Chelmsford, 11:00 BST)

Hampshire v Lancashire (Southampton, 11:00 BST)

Sussex v Gloucestershire (Hove, 11:00 BST)

Worcestershire v Middlesex (New Road, 11:00 BST)