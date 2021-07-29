Last updated on .From the section Counties

Durham's Graham Clark (140) and Worcestershire's Jack Haynes (153) hit the highest of the day's seven centuries

Warwickshire and Gloucestershire were the first two winners in the first of three high-scoring One-Day Cup matches.

The Bears posted slightly the lowest of three big first-innings totals.

But Matt Lamb's 119 not out in their 303-6 proved key when Leicestershire then collapsed from a winning position at 217-2 to lose by seven runs.

Chasing previously unbeaten Durham's 335-4, Gloucestershire, in contrast, kept their heads at Scarborough to reach 336-6 with two balls to spare.

It was cruel on Durham openers Graham Clark (140) and Alex Lees (85), who had earlier put on 230 for the first wicket.

But that did not even prove to be the highest opening stand of the day as Worcestershire openers Jack Haynes (153) and Brett D'Oliveira (123) then shared a county record 243 for the first wicket in the day's late game against Essex at Chelmsford.

Durham's first defeat

Durham remain top of Group Two, level on points with Lancashire, but were disappointed to lose after posting such a big score across the county border in Yorkshire at their borrowed home Scarborough.

The day's third-highest score came largely thanks to the second-highest of the day's two double-century opening stands.

Clark and Alex Lees lasted four balls longer than the two Worcestershire openers, but they too were finally parted in the 37th over.

Clark was the first of four late wickets for Dan Worrall, who then got Lees for 85 in his next over, as well as Cameron Bancroft (31) and Liam Trevaskis, to leave Sean Dickson unbeaten on 46.

But Gloucestershire then had big contributions all the way down the order.

England's James Bracey made 90 and Ben Charlesworth 87 but it was Jack Taylor's crucial late 49 not out from 28 balls that got his side home - to claim Gloucestershire's first win.

Gloucestershire's next game is against Sussex at Hove on Sunday, while Durham now have a week off before facing Lancashire next Thursday at Gosforth.

Foxes let it slip

Leicestershire's Rishi Patel hit three sixes and 12 fours in his 118 off 107 balls but ended up on the losing side in Birmingham

Both Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb and Leicestershire opener Rishi Patel made their first one-day tons in a game of 599 runs at Edgbaston.

The Bears got off to a bad start when Ed Pollock went second ball, but Lamb's splendid century, with 10 fours and a six in his 105-ball knock, was well supported by Rob Yates' run-a-ball 72 and 63 from young fast bowler Ethan Brookes in only his fourth List A game.

Leicestershire began well with a 159-run opening stand between Patel (118) and Harry Swindells (69). But having looked comfortably in the 35th over, needing just 86 more to win off 15 overs with only two wickets down, they then lurched spectacularly, losing six wickets for 49 runs.

A 21-run ninth-wicket stand between Ed Barnes and Dieter Klein gave the Foxes hope - but their hopes went when Klein, not long returned from a hamstring problem, aggravated his injury.

After extensive treatment, he carried on batting, with George Rhodes as his runner. But he could barely stand, in pain, and lasted just one more ball.

That left Bears old boy Chris Wright to come in with 17 still needed off nine balls, but the visitors fell short.

Leicestershire are back in action on Sunday against Notts at Welbeck Colliery.

Warwickshire, one of four sides now on four points in Group One, must travel to York for their next game on Tuesday, against Yorkshire.