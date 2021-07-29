Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Billy Godleman's recent century against Leicestershire was his seventh in List A cricket

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman will miss their remaining One-Day Cup group matches because of a leg injury.

The 32-year-old had to pull out of Tuesday's defeat by Warwickshire because of a pulled quad muscle.

Godleman will miss five matches, it is hoped he will be fit to play when red-ball cricket returns on 30 August.

He scored 116 in their opening One-Day Cup fixture against Leicestershire after taking a break from the game because of poor form in the T20 Blast.

Derbyshire have been badly affected by injuries this summer and have won only four out of 25 matches in all formats.

All-rounder Alex Hughes led the team against Warwickshire but was unable to bowl because of a side strain.

Pace bowler Michael Cohen will not play again this summer because of a back problem and wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein is currently out of action under concussion protocols.

Batsman Wayne Madsen, meanwhile, has not played since early June because of a hamstring injury and the club say he has an "outside chance" of playing their remaining Championship fixtures.

Other Derbyshire injuries include:

George Scrimshaw - foot

Dustin Melton - heel

Sam Conners - hip tendon tear

Nick Potts - ankle

The club have agreed a One-Day Cup contract with academy batsman Mitch Wagstaff, 17, and he will be in the squad for Friday's game against Glamorgan.