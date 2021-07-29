Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gaby Lewis starred with the bat for Ireland

Second Twenty20 international, Malahide: Ireland 110-4 (11.3 overs): Lewis 52; Stockell 17, S Siegers 2-24 Netherlands 109-5 (20 overs): Veringmeijer 60, Post 20; Prendergast 2-14 Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

Gaby Lewis hits a superb half-century as Ireland eased to victory over the Netherlands in the third Twenty20 international at Malahide.

Ireland won Monday's opener before rain on Tuesday and Wednesday stopped play.

The Netherlands batted first and set a tally of 105 however a strong batting display saw Ireland cruise to victory with 51 balls to spare.

Victory means Ireland have an unassailable lead in the series ahead of the final T20 on Friday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Netherlands lost a wicket on the second ball when Orla Prendergast knocked back Freqerique Overdijk's off stump. Prendergast struck again in her two overs later to leave the Dutch side struggling at 16-2 in the fifth.

Two further wickets fell and the visitors were struggling to get any momentum at 51-4 in the 12th over, however the pair of Miranda Veringmeier and Juliet Post started a Dutch resurgence with the former landing 60 before being caught by Richardson on the last ball of the innings.

Taking to the crease, opener Lewis powered an unbeaten 52 from just 29 balls in an innings that featured an incredible 11 boundaries to bring up her fifth career T20 half-century.

Twice out in the 40s during the Scotland series in May, Lewis looked determined to convert her innings today - today's knock being as much about timing as power. This was best exemplified by the last shot of the match - which brought up her half-century as well - was an elegantly timed sweep shot off Overdijk over square leg for four.

Lewis was ably supported by Rebecca Stokell (17) and Laura Delany (15), as the Irish side romped to the target of 110 in just 11.3 overs.

The four-match series is preparation for next month's Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Spain with the Netherlands one of Ireland's five opponents.