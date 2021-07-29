Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ethan Bamber is the fourth Middlesex player to sign a contract extension in the last three weeks

Middlesex seam bowler Ethan Bamber has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The 22-year-old has played for Middlesex 30 times in all competitions, taking 87 wickets.

Bamber was also England's joint-top wicket taker at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2018.

"I love being here, playing for this club, and being out there with some of my best mates," he told the Middlesex website external-link .

Head coach Stuart Law added: "We are delighted that Ethan has committed his future to Middlesex.

"He has gone through a tremendous transformation over the last 18 months or so and has become an important part of our Championship side."

Team-mate and fellow seam bowler Blake Cullen signed a similar deal on Wednesday.