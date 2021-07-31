Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Less than two weeks in and The Hundred has provided plenty of thrilling finishes and standout moments.

Here, BBC Sport's pundits and commentators pick their favourite moments from the tournaments so far.

Crowds and something new

Former England bowler Isa Guha, who presents the BBC's television cricket coverage

The crowds for the women's games have been really good. Being able to play the women's matches side by side with the men's has been huge for the profile of women's cricket.

Also, from a personal point of view, I have really enjoyed being able to do something different with our TV broadcast for the matches on the BBC.

We have had contributions from the Tailenders, Vick Hope and Chris Hughes working as roving reporters in the ground, explainers on the more 'crickety' aspects and music from BBC Introducing.

We are proud to be able to change things up and do things different to a traditional cricket broadcast.

The first match of The Hundred

Manchester Originals bowler Alex Hartley

I've picked the first game because there was a two-year build-up, everyone has wanted to play and now we have the best players on show.

The fireworks were amazing. My specific favourite moment was my Manchester Originals team-mate Emma Lamb as she was going out to bat getting caught looking at the fireworks saying, "Oh my, this is incredible".

It was one of the best moments of my entire life. It was a brilliant day and an incredible moment to be part of.

It makes me incredibly proud to have played in the opening game of The Hundred.

Hales leads Rockets to thrilling win

England Twenty20 bowler Tymal Mills

Trent Rockets looked all-but out of it against Northern Superchargers.

They were losing wickets at one end while Alex Hales was either stranded at the other or not able to find the middle of the bat.

Hales stuck in and that uncharacteristic dropped catch by Ben Stokes on the boundary started to swing the tie towards the Rockets.

Then Hales hit a six to win it and the crowd went wild. Those were great scenes at Trent Bridge.

Capsey hits 59 at Lord's aged 16

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Alice Capsey scored a fifty at Lord's at the age of 16 in front of 13,000 for Oval Invincibles in their derby win over London Spirit.

The women's game is the one that has benefited so much from the profile of The Hundred.

The appointment to view every day is a huge plus for the format.

Abtaha Maqsood's first ball for Birmingham Phoenix

Commentator Alison Mitchell

My standout moment so far is Abtaha Maqsood standing at the end of her mark preparing to bowl for the first time in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, wearing the hijab.

The leg-spinner, who made her senior Scotland debut aged just 14, has an amazing story and found out she'd be playing for the Phoenix during a tutorial while studying dentistry at Glasgow University.

She represents so much in terms of cricket, and women's cricket in particular, being for all.

Bairstow on Fire against Brave

Commentator Aatif Nawaz

My best moment came during the Welsh Fire against Southern Brave game in Cardiff.

Jonny Bairstow just kept hitting the ball for six. He hit the first one and the umpires had to sanitise the ball, then a couple of balls later Bairstow hit another six into the crowd and the umpires had to sanitise the ball again.

There were several sixes and I joked on commentary the umpires were going to run out of sanitiser.