Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The washout is the second of The Hundred so far

Women's Hundred, Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Originals: Did not bat Northern Superchargers: Did not bat No result Scorecard . Table

Manchester Originals' match against Northern Superchargers in the women's Hundred was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of bad weather.

The game was called off at 15:15 BST - 15 minutes after the scheduled start - because of heavy rain, thunder and lightning at Old Trafford.

Originals remain without a win in The Hundred but do earn their first point.

Superchargers, who are top of the early table, have five points from three games.

The men's match between the same teams is due to begin at 18:30 but the rain is forecast to continue and large puddles have already formed on the outfield.