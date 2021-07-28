Ireland v Netherlands T20 series: Second match abandoned again due to weather
Ireland's second Twenty20 international against the Netherlands has been abandoned for a second time due to bad weather.
The match, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back to Wednesday but persistent rain at Malahide left the pitch in an unplayable condition.
A final inspection at 18:00 BST saw the contest, that was set to begin two hours earlier, called off.
The third game of the four-match series is scheduled for Thursday.
The hosts won the first match by 28 runs, helped by captain Laura Delany's 61 and three wickets from bowler Lara Martiz.
The series is preparation for next month's Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Spain with the Netherlands one of Ireland's five opponents.
|Ireland's T20 series with the Netherlands - all 16:00 BST starts
|Monday, 26 July
|First T20
|Ireland won by 28 runs
|Wednesday. 28 July
|Second T20 (Postponed from Tuesday, 27 July)
|Abandoned
|Thursday, 29 July
|Third T20
|Malahide
|Friday, 30 July
|Fourth T20
|Malahide