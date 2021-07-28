Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The game was supposed to begin at 16:00 BST but was initially delayed before another inspection saw the fixture abandoned

Ireland's second Twenty20 international against the Netherlands has been abandoned for a second time due to bad weather.

The match, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back to Wednesday but persistent rain at Malahide left the pitch in an unplayable condition.

A final inspection at 18:00 BST saw the contest, that was set to begin two hours earlier, called off.

The third game of the four-match series is scheduled for Thursday.

The hosts won the first match by 28 runs, helped by captain Laura Delany's 61 and three wickets from bowler Lara Martiz.

The series is preparation for next month's Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Spain with the Netherlands one of Ireland's five opponents.