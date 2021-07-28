Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Green’s innings of 87 was more than double the next highest score in the match

Royal London One-Day Cup: Smerset v Glamorgan Somerset 180-7 (37 overs): Green 87, Goldsworthy 41; Hogan 4-33 Glamorgan 179-9 (37 overs): Root 37, Cullen 37; Aldridge 3-39 DLS target unchanged: Somerset (2 pts) won by one run

Somerset captain Ben Green led from the front, hitting 87 and taking 2-32, as they scraped home by one run against Glamorgan.

Somerset posted 180-7 in their 37 overs, despite early breakthroughs from Michael Hogan (4-33).

Then rookie paceman Kasey Aldridge finished with 3-39 as Glamorgan were restricted to 179-9.

Andy Gorvin needed six off the last ball from Lewis Goldsworthy, but could only blast a one-bounce straight four.

It was a suitably dramatic end to a rain-restricted match which swung back and forth throughout, as Somerset collected their second win in two outings while Glamorgan could not add to their two previous victories.

With Somerset facing tricky early conditions, veteran Hogan tore their top order apart with four for 14 in his first five overs, recording his best limited-overs figures for Glamorgan with his traditional virtues of line and length.

But after another weather interruption, Green and Goldsworthy (41) restored home fortunes with a stand of 86 inside 16 overs.

Green's fighting knock took just 72 balls, including 11 fours and a six, before he fell in the final over of the innings in Somerset's one thousandth one-day game.

Glamorgan also got off to a rocky start at 52-4 with wickets for all the pace attack, including promising newcomers Sonny Baker (2-41) and Aldridge.

Root and Tom Cullen (37) batted calmly to turn the game round as the balls softened, adding 75 in 16.4 overs.

But Aldridge struck twice in quick succession and debutant spinner George Drissell, formerly of Gloucestershire, induced Root to sky a catch on 37.

With Green removing the dangerous Lukas Carey, Glamorgan needed ten from their last pair off the last over from Goldsworthy, and the spinner held his nerve- with Gorvin's boundary off the last ball not quite hit hard enough to win the match.