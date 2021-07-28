Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Blake Cullen took 20 wickets in this season's T20 Blast at an average of 16.35

Middlesex fast bowler Blake Cullen has signed a new contract keeping him with the county until the end of 2024.

The 19-year-old right-armer has taken a total of 32 wickets for the club, with 20 of those coming in the T20 Blast.

"Blake has impressed enough to be picked up by Shane Warne and the London Spirit for the Hundred this season," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said.

"The great ability to understand his role within the team has given him success in his cricket so far."