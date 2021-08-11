Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The player behind the question mark is one the of 16 anagrams you need to solve...

The Hundred Venues: Eight grounds across the UK Dates: 21 July-21 August Coverage: 10 men's games live on BBC TV, eight women's games live on BBC platforms and live text, radio commentary and in-play clips of every game. More details.

You've had a little bit of time to get yourself familiar with the players involved in the Hundred now.

But do you know them well enough to work out some anagrams?

We've picked 16 players - one men's and one women's players from each of the eight teams - and turned their name into a tricky anagram.

To help you, none of the England Test players are included, and we've included whether each is a men's or women's player. The order is random, though!

Have a go and let us know how you get on using #bbccricket external-link . Good luck!