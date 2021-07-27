Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Keen cricket fan Will, 12, from Oxford is one of those to miss out after his family's tickets were cancelled

Cricket fans have spoken of their frustration after 1,000 tickets were cancelled just days before Welsh Fire's first home game in Cardiff.

More than 4,000 tickets were sold initially for Welsh Fire's men's and women's double-header against Southern Brave on Tuesday.

But following a Covid risk assessment at Sophia Gardens the capacity has been reduced to just 3,000.

Usually, capacity at Sophia Gardens is more than 15,000.

Rhian Mackenzie, from Cardiff, had bought three tickets in March, but was told on Saturday that they had been cancelled.

"It was supposed to be a family day out at the cricket - with a day off booked, everything planned," she told BBC Wales.

"But on Saturday we received an email saying the tickets were no longer available. There were sad faces all around and disappointment too.

"There was no real explanation of how many seats were being cancelled or what the capacity was.

"I do feel a little hard done by. The rain might hold off a bit and it might be a great afternoon to watch two games of cricket and it's a bit of jealousy to see people walk in to go to watch it, to be honest."

Cricket supporters from across the country have contacted BBC Sport to share their frustration at the late ticket cancellations

Jennifer Owens, from Oxford, is supporting Welsh Fire as her husband is from St Asaph. She had purchased five tickets but will now lose money on a hotel booking.

"It's really disappointing. We only found out on Saturday that our tickets had been cancelled. I had already booked our hotel," she said.

"We were one of the first hundred families to apply for tickets and we were fairly assured we would get our tickets, even though there was a reduced capacity. We are a bit shocked and disappointed we are not going to be able to attend.

"We've not been able to get back our hotel booking money. That has set us back £200. We had been looking forward to a great day out at the cricket - something the whole family would enjoy."

Her son, Will, 12, added: "I was really, really, really looking forward to it because one of my favourite young players Tom Banton is playing and Jonny Bairstow - many great players."

According to Welsh Government Covid rules, from Saturday 17 July there are no longer any limits on numbers in place when gathering anywhere outdoors, including in private gardens, public parks and beaches, outdoor areas of regulated premises or for outdoor activities and events.

However, the organiser of the activity has a legal duty to undertake a Covid-specific risk assessment and take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to and spread of coronavirus.

The English and Wales Cricket board, which is in charge of ticketing, said all disappointed fans would be refunded and offered free tickets for next year's competition.

A spokesperson for The Hundred said: "Unfortunately because of the requirements for Covid mitigations at Sophia Gardens, the capacity for today's match has been reduced, which has been confirmed by local authorities.

"We hope to be able to host more than 5,000 fans at future Hundred games, in line with a phased return to increasing capacities, working with local authorities.

"Given we had already sold more tickets than the final capacity for today's match, we have reimbursed those ticketholders we will no longer be able to accommodate in line with our Covid refund policy.

"We recognise this is disappointing and given the particularly late notice in this instance, we have also offered those affected free tickets to a match at Sophia Gardens next year."