The Hundred: Bairstow heroics power Welsh Fire to victory over Southern Brave

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport at Sophia Gardens

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments28

Men's Hundred: Sophia Gardens
Welsh Fire 165-4 (100 balls): Bairstow 72 (39), Duckett 53 (34); Briggs 2-33
Southern Brave 147-7 (100 balls): Vince 40 (27); Neesham 3-5
Welsh Fire won by 19 runs
Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow plundered a scintillating 72 from 39 balls to set up an entertaining victory for Welsh Fire over Southern Brave.

When Tom Banton hit the second ball of the game for six, there was already a sense that a high-scoring contest was about to unfold.

A partnership of 116 between Bairstow and Ben Duckett (53) set up a commanding total of 165-4 - meaning Welsh Fire have hit two of the highest scores batting first in the tournament so far.

Southern Brave fought back with late wickets and made a thrilling start to their run chase, racing to 41 from the first 15 balls, but Welsh Fire's bowlers held their nerve and took wickets at crucial times to swing the game back in their favour.

Jonny be good!

Jonny Bairstow was magnificent in Welsh Fire's first outing against the Superchargers and somehow took his batting to another level against the Brave.

In fact, Ben Duckett's remarkable 53 from 34 almost went unnoticed.

It was a masterclass in patience from Bairstow - something we're not used to seeing with his power hitting prowess against the white ball.

He wasn't under pressure, though - Tom Banton hit two sixes in the first three balls of the innings and even when he departed, Duckett started with equal intent and innovation.

Bairstow ticked along at a run a ball for the first part of his innings and looked as if he was struggling for timing, happy to let his partners take control.

What followed was as if someone had just flicked a switch as Bairstow delivered a brutal display of hitting that had the crowd erupting and Brave's bowlers despairing.

It also sent the Yorkshireman rocketing to the top of the tournament's Most Valuable Player rankings.

The fact Bairstow has been recalled to England's Test team will surprise some, but there is no doubt it will leave a huge void in Welsh Fire and The Hundred as a whole.

De Kock makes his grand entrance

Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton form an opening partnership that must keep bowlers up at night, but Brave's top two of Quinton de Kock and James Vince also proved why they are a force to be reckoned with.

Making his first appearance in The Hundred, South Africa's de Kock certainly didn't hang around in making his presence known.

He may have only made 21, but it came from just seven balls - yes, seven! - including hitting his first ball for six.

He gave Brave a remarkable start to their run chase, while Vince made 40 of his own to give their side a real chance of chasing down their imposing target.

Fire outsmart Brave's much-vaunted bowling attack

On paper, Southern Brave's bowling attack is formidable.

If they're not big, they're fast - or both in some cases - while spinner Danny Briggs is the all-time leading wicket taker in the T20 Blast.

Granted, there's been no Jofra Archer so far in this competition, but Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Colin de Grandhomme, Craig Overton and Briggs represent a dynamic battery of bowlers.

Welsh Fire do not have such star quality on paper, but they more than make up for it in canniness and smarts.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad was the star in their first win, but he struggled at Sophia Gardens.

Instead it was Jimmy Neesham, Jake Ball and David Payne who did the damage here.

Neesham, who displayed his full array of skills and slower balls, conceded a quite remarkable five runs form his 15 deliveries and also removed three batters, including Brave's star man Vince.

Compared to their explosive batting, Fire's bowling attack may not have the big names or the fear factor of players like Bairstow, but they out-smarted Brave's big guns in this fixture, and they ensure their team sit joint-top of the early men's Hundred table.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 22:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:03

    Kevin Pietersen should develop his own alarm clock. I have to keep turning the volume down when he starts screaming unnecessarily

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 22:02

    I know there are vested interests in this tournament, but the hyperbole and blind enthusiasm for every match is absurd.

    The most notable aspects of that match were poor bowling and laughable fielding. Yes, the likely outcome swang from side to side, but if you had something riding on a coin toss I suppose the tension of even that would rise if the tosser kept fumbling the coin.

  • Comment posted by wacko, today at 22:02

    Good game but I'm puzzled by the poor attendance, can't help but feel that basing a western team in Cardiff & not Bristol was a big mistake.

    • Reply posted by Bakie, today at 22:11

      Bakie replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by west country fella, today at 22:00

    Sofia gardens looks less than half full

    • Reply posted by wacko, today at 22:11

      wacko replied:
      Not even 1/10 full, some stands empty, I have sympathy with Somerset & Gloucestershire supporters who have been hung out to dry by both the location & franchise name.

  • Comment posted by weallstandandfalltogether, today at 21:57

    And that is the end of the England test team, plus other ECB central contracted stars in this competition.
    Interestingly not worth a mention in the article.

    • Reply posted by Speeding Toffee, today at 22:02

      Speeding Toffee replied:
      It is mentioned.

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 21:55

    As with last night, what’s with the ( major fail ) “Superman” catches on the boundaries ? Ball 41 is a simple catch for Whitely and he turns it on for the camera ? Idiocy like this rightly cost the Brave the match. Funnier still was the two eejits in the DJ box being reprimanded by the umpire. Another great match though.

  • Comment posted by Steve28, today at 21:55

    So T20 is now the "long form" of the game. Ha ha. Has no-one got any attention span these days. (See also Rugby Sevens, Basketball 3v3 etc etc). Football will soon just go straight to penalty shoot outs. Maybe not all bad then.....

  • Comment posted by The Venerable Beeb, today at 21:49

    Sarah Taylor, very rusty with the bat but still the best keeper in the world standing up bar none.

    Fast hands. Anticipation. There's nothing like her.

    • Reply posted by PaulTG, today at 22:12

      PaulTG replied:
      Ellie Threlkeld is topclass.

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 21:45

    Well done Welsh Fire and Jonny Bairstow who were magnificent. But how amazing was Neesham? Incredible bowling figures!

  • Comment posted by Sheikh-Prattle-And-Droll, today at 21:42

    Tumbleweed in here.

    So funny watching the air escape from the BBC's self-inflated balloon over this 'meh' comp. All the hoopla of a few day's ago replaced by rudimentary match reports. Good journalism that, matches our mood entirely...

    • Reply posted by Sheikh-Prattle-And-Droll, today at 21:51

      Sheikh-Prattle-And-Droll replied:
      Although at least the BBC journalists are being kept busy down voting my comment ;)

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 21:42

    Only ruined by bloody KP nonsense - who decided to ask him to act as commentator - he waggles continuous tripe.

    • Reply posted by my best friend, today at 21:49

      my best friend replied:
      No worse than MV surely???

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 21:39

    A reasonable game, not the best I've seen even for the Hundred, but a thoroughly good watch.

    I hope this format takes hold, we need cricket to move into the 21st Century and not so stuck in the past beacause 'Thats the way it's always been'.

    • Reply posted by gb_wolf_71 , today at 21:53

      gb_wolf_71 replied:
      yep can't wait for football to introduce 4 quarter matches of varying length so as to be able to fit in ad breaks. and to make things more exciting for kids...whatever the score is after 48 minutes, next goal the winner.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC