Mike Hendrick (right) worked as a bowling coach at former counties Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Former England, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire seam bowler Mike Hendrick has died at the age of 72.

Hendrick, who took 87 wickets in 30 Tests between 1974 and 1981, had been been suffering from bowel and liver cancer in recent years.

He was part of three Ashes-winning series and appeared in 22 one-day internationals, including the 1979 World Cup final against West Indies.

Hendrick also appeared as an expert summariser on BBC Test Match Special.

Regarded as one of the finest new-ball bowlers of an era in which there was plenty of competition, he took 770 wickets throughout his first-class career.

A statement read: "Derbyshire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mike Hendrick, one of the county's finest post-war cricketers."

Hendrick played for Leicestershire at second XI level as a teenager but was let go by the county and moved to Derbyshire, where he made his first-team debut in 1969.

He made his England Test debut against India at Old Trafford in 1974 and recorded his best figures of 4-28 at Edgbaston in that same series later that summer.

Renowned for his accuracy and his command of seam movement, Hendrick won the Ashes in 1977 and 1978-79.

He also played in the first and last Tests of the 1981 series win over Australia, with the latter being his final cap. He was not selected again after joining a rebel tour of South Africa in 1981-82.

He also won the NatWest Trophy with Derbyshire in 1981 before playing out the final years of his career at Nottinghamshire and retiring in 1984.

Hendrick moved into coaching with each of his former counties as well as helping Ireland and Scotland establish themselves as leading associate nations.