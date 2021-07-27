Last updated on .From the section Counties

Nick Gubbins has scored 193 runs in Hampshire's opening two fixtures in the One Day Cup

Hampshire's Nick Gubbins starred with bat and ball to help his side defeat Sussex and wrap-up their first victory in this year's One-Day Cup.

The in-form batsman struck an unbeaten 131 in his side's 328-7 to follow his 62 in the defeat by Essex.

He then took 4-38, starting with the wicket of Travis Head (52) who top scored in Sussex's 230 all out.

All of his dismissals were clean bowled and the defeat leaves Sussex waiting for their first win of the campaign.

Elsewhere on a rain-interrupted day, Durham enjoyed a narrow win over Middlesex, Warwickshire comfortably despatched Derbyshire, Surrey produced an exciting batting display in victory over Notts and Worcestershire made it two from two with a win over neighbours Gloucestershire.

Gubbins takes centre stage

It was a man-of-the-match display from Gubbins who struck six fours and five sixes in a fine innings lasting just over two hours and twenty minutes in Southampton.

He was ably supported by opener Tom Alsop, who made 68 before being bowled by Danial Ibrahim, and James Fuller hit 54 before being run out by James Coles as Hampshire posted a big score.

Sussex's response got off to a good start and they had 35 on the scoreboard when Harrison Ward was the first man to fall.

A 61-run partnership between Head and David Wiese threatened to turn the game in Sussex's favour but Gubbins took the next four wickets to see Hampshire to a 98-run win.

Warwickshire's Jacob Bethell (centre) celebrates after claiming the wicket of Derbyshire captain Alex Hughes

Warwickshire's teenage bowler Jacob Bethell was again amongst the wickets, taking 3-32 against Derbyshire in a rain-affected game in the East Midlands.

The 17-year-old now has eight wickets in three games, with his scalps on Tuesday including opener Tom Wood.

Derbyshire, who lost their opening two games, were indebted to Fynn Hudson-Prentice (51*) who struck a four with the last ball of the innings to push their score on to 200-9, from 42 overs.

But the total never looked likely to be enough as Warwickshire's Ed Pollock and Rob Yates calmly set about the task, with their opening stand worth 121, before Yates fell to Tom Wood for 60.

Pollock went on to score an unbeaten 103, with the only other wicket to fall being Will Rhodes (25) as the Bears wrapped-up a comfortable eight-wicket win by DLS.

Borthwick helps Durham scrape home

Durham's only completed game in this year's competition saw them record their highest ever 50-over score of 405-4 on their way to beating Kent.

But Middlesex, who suffered a heavy defeat in their opening fixture against Essex, took regular wickets as they limited Durham to 288-8 in 50 overs.

Opener Graham Clark followed-up his career-best 141, with 65 at Radlett and while Luke Doneathy reached a maiden senior half-century, Scott Borthwick top-scored with 76 before being removed by Tim Murtagh (2-38).

Rain meant Middlesex were given an adjusted target of 228 from 36 overs and they started slowly, losing three wickets with only 37 runs scored.

A valuable partnership between Peter Handscomb (75) and Robbie White (55), worth 130, put them back in contention, and some lower-order runs from Thilan Walallawita made it a very tight finish, but Durham scraped home to win by two runs.

Surrey's Patel hits 59-ball hundred

Surrey's Jamie Smith smashed a 19-ball 54 after Ryan Patel's excellent 131 against Notts

The crowd at Guildford had to wait for the rain to clear, but when it did they were treated to a hugely entertaining innings from Surrey who struck a massive 311-8 in a reduced game of 30 overs against Notts.

The hosts put their foot down on the accelerator early and never let up, with Ryan Patel spraying the ball to all corners of the ground, with 10 sixes on his way to a brilliant 131 off 70 balls.

Notts bowler Liam Patterson-White eventually dismissed Patel, but that only brought Jamie Smith to the fore, with the wicketkeeper smashing 54 from 19 balls before being bowled by Joey Evison.

The visitors began well in response with Ben Slater (69) and Sol Budinger (45) sharing 71 for the first wicket. But Conor McKerr then removed Peter Trego for a duck and the in-form Haseeb Hameed for only four.

Notts' tail wagged, with Evison (54 ) and Dane Schadendorf (44*) adding 80 runs before the former was dismissed, but they had left themselves too much to do and Surrey continued their 100% record with a 33-run win.

Worcs battle through weather to beat neighbours

Worcestershire triumphed over Gloucestershire in a game delayed by regular rain stoppages at Bristol's Country Ground.

The Pears made it to 228-7 from 40.3 overs with opener Jack Haynes registering back-to-back half-centuries, as he top-scored with 59.

But with the weather regularly breaking-up play, Gloucestershire were set a DLS target of 115 to win from 14 overs.

Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach made a good start, taking the wickets of Ben Charlesworth (1) and Tom Lace (0) in the second over.

Graeme van Buuren, who had earlier taken two wickets, led the Gloucestershire charge but his unbeaten 38 was not enough as the West Country side fell short by 11 runs.