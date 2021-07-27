Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worrall has obtained a UK passport since initially joining Gloucestershire as an overseas player

Surrey have agreed the signing of former Australia fast bowler Daniel Worrall on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old has had two spells with Gloucestershire and featured for them in all three formats this season.

He will join Surrey for the 2022 campaign after playing for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Despite having played in three one-day internationals for Australia in 2016, Worrall holds a UK passport and will not be classed as an overseas player.

"A professional ambition I have always held is to test myself as a cricketer in the UK, complementing my personal desire to live internationally," he said.

"Surrey has extended an offer for me to play as a UK local player once my contract finishes in Adelaide at the end of the coming season.

"I have proudly accepted and am honoured to play for the most prestigious club in the UK."