Men's Hundred, Trent Bridge Northern Superchargers 132 (99 balls): Simpson 42 (33), De Lange 3-22 Trent Rockets 134-8 (94 balls): Hales 40* (34), Parkinson 2-19 Trent Rockets win by two wickets Scorecard

Alex Hales capitalised on Ben Stokes' drop to lead Trent Rockets to a thrilling, unlikely two-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers in the men's Hundred.

Chasing 133, the Rockets needed 42 from 24 balls with three wickets left when Stokes dropped Hales on the boundary edge - the ball also going for six.

To add to the drama, Hales had previously only managed a single from that delivery before Stokes seemed to insist it was re-bowled because of a pitch invader.

Until then, Hales had struggled to lay bat on ball but thumped David Willey for a towering six to seal the win with six balls to spare, sending a large Trent Bridge crowd wild.

