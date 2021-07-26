Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Flower was England head coach between 2009 and 2014

Head coach Andy Flower and two other Trent Rockets support staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

The trio will miss Monday's match in the men's The Hundred against Northern Superchargers at Trent Bridge.

All-rounder Steven Mullaney and a member of Rockets' support staff have been deemed close contacts and will also miss the match.

England Test captain Joe Root is part of Rockets' squad, with the first Test against India starting on 4 August.

Paul Franks, Nottinghamshire's assistant head coach and part of the Rockets' squad, will replace Flower.