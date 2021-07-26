Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Women's Hundred: Trent Bridge Northern Superchargers 149-7 (100 balls): Rodrigues 60 (41), Kimmince 31 (13); Johnson 4-15 Trent Rockets 122-7 (100 balls): Brunt 43* (36); Levick 2-20 Northern Superchargers won by 28 runs Scorecard

Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Kimmince fired Northern Superchargers to an impressive 28-run victory over Trent Rockets in the women's Hundred.

India international Rodrigues, the star of Superchargers' opening win on Saturday with 92 not out, continued her fine form with 60 from 41 balls at Trent Bridge.

Australian Kimmince also whacked 31 from just 13 - the fastest-scoring innings of the women's Hundred so far - as Superchargers racked up 149-7, the women's competition's highest score.

That late onslaught proved to be match-defining, with Trent Rockets never really able to get into their chase.

Nat Sciver hit 33 from 23 balls and Katherine Brunt a 36-ball 43 not out but they eventually finished on 122-7.

Kimmince - 'sometimes cricketer, sometimes nurse' - shines

All of us have had a strange 18 months, but none more so than Aussie Kimmince.

Alongside her cricket she works as an emergency department nurse at a hospital in Queensland and was part of Australia's frontline response to Covid-19.

The 30-year-old, previously known as Laura Harris, is married to Australia's Twenty20 World Cup winner Delissa Kimmince, while her younger sister is also a cricketer. In her Twitter bio she describes herself as "sometimes cricketer, sometimes nurse".

Now at the Superchargers, she hit seven fours in her 13 balls, including one off each delivery of a set of five bowled by England spinner Sarah Glenn.

Her innings also included a switch-hit - the best shot of the game - where, as the bowler delivered the ball, she quickly switched her stance and grip to crack a ball from England stalwart Katherine Brunt for four.

"When Kimmince got 31 from 13 balls, that has won the Northern Superchargers this game," England World cup winner and Manchester Originals bowler Alex Hartley said on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

"She batted at a strike rate of 238.46. That is incredible. She absolutely walloped it."

Rockets' stars struggle

For Superchargers this was a second win from two games, one that sends them to the top of the early table. The Rockets, meanwhile, have lost both of theirs and sit bottom.

That is, perhaps, surprising for a team fancied by many at the start of the tournament, including three key members of England's T20 side - Brunt, Sciver and Glenn.

With the ball all three of those struggled.

Brunt took one wicket but, occasionally losing her accuracy, conceded 28 runs with two wides.

Sciver was hit for the game's only six - a powerful pull shot by Superchargers skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill who made 33 - while the 39 runs conceded by Glenn are the most by any bowler in the women's Hundred so far.