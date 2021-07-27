Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cricket Ireland tweeted a picture of the Malahide pitch before the inspection

Ireland's second Twenty20 international with the Netherlands has been abandoned following a failed pitch inspection.

Heavy rain in Dublin throughout Tuesday left the Malahide pitch flooded.

A first pitch inspection took place at 15:00 BST, a hour before the match was set to start. But the match was called off with more rain forecast.

Ireland won the opening T20 match by 28 runs on Monday, helped by captain Laura Delany's 61 and three wickets from bowler Lara Martiz.

The next match between the sides is scheduled for Thursday and the final T20 is set to take place the following day.

The four-match series is preparation for next month's Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Spain with the Netherlands one of Ireland's five opponents.