Birmingham Phoenix captain Amy Jones top-scored for her side with 31

Women's Hundred, Emirates Old Trafford Birmingham Phoenix 113-9 (100 balls): A Jones 31 (17); Lamb 3-16 Manchester Originals 93-8 (100 balls): Kaur 49* (47); Gordon 3-14 Birmingham Phoenix won by 20 runs Scorecard ; Table

Birmingham Phoenix picked up their first win of the women's Hundred with a 20-run victory over Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford.

On a slow, and used, pitch Phoenix made 113-9, with their captain and England wicketkeeper Amy Jones top-scoring with an explosive 17-ball 31.

They were strangled by Manchester's spinners with Emma Lamb taking 3-16, Sophie Ecclestone 2-14 and Alex Hartley conceding 18 from their 20 balls.

That theme continued in the Originals' innings as the spin trio of Kirstie Gordon (3-14), Abtaha Maqsood (2-14) and Erin Burns combined to great effect to restrict the hosts to 93-8 - the lowest total in the competition so far.

India's Twenty20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur threatened to pull off an unlikely victory for Manchester with an unbeaten 49 but wickets regularly fell around her, and the hosts found boundaries hard to come by on a difficult pitch.

The wicket was used in England's Twenty20 win against Pakistan on Tuesday - a match that saw 11 wickets fall to spin - and it will also be used for the men's Hundred game between Manchester and Birmingham that starts at 18:00 BST.

Birmingham are one of four teams on two points, with Oval Invincibles top with four points after their 15-run win over London Spirit earlier on Sunday.

Manchester, who lost to the Invincibles in the inaugural Hundred game on Wednesday, are sixth in the eight-team table.