Northamptonshire's Freddie Heldreich is run out by Lukas Carey

Royal London One-Day Cup: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan Glamorgan 295-6 (50 overs): Rutherford 86, Cullen 58*; T Taylor 2-54 Northants 236 (44.2 overs): T Taylor 65*, B Curran 55; Hogan 3-26, J Cooke 3-32 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 59 runs

Glamorgan turned in a fine team performance as they beat Northamptonshire by 59 runs for their second One-Day Cup wi.

Glamorgan's Kiwi opener Hamish Rutherford top scored with a classy 86 in their 295-6, while Tom Cullen hit 58 not out.

Ben Curran's 55 gave the home side a chance, but they fell away to 236 all out despite Tom Taylor's 65 not out.

Michael Hogan (3-26) and Joe Cooke (3-32) were the key bowlers.

Glamorgan had more Hundred absentees than the Steelbacks, but their new-look line-up batted sensibly to ensure a big total.

Rutherford added 68 for the first wicket with Nick Selman (33), accelerating beautifully from a quiet start to get the run-rate going before he played on to Ben Sanderson, who struck twice in his second spell to peg Glamorgan back in a mid-innings wobble.

Callum Taylor (36 off 40) and Cullen (58 not out off 44) re-gathered momentum for the visitors, with Cullen and Joe Cooke (33 not out off 18) then smashing 68 in the last 5.2 overs to finish with a flourish.

There were also two wickets each for rookie spinner Freddie Heldreich and Tom Taylor, but Glamorgan's total looked competitive.

It looked even more so when the home team lost three for 49 inside nine overs as Michael Hogan claimed early wickets.

Ben Curran led the Northants charge with 55 off 60 balls before skying a catch behind off Cooke, who also claimed the other key wicket of Saif Zaib, sixth out as he pulled to mid-wicket for 41.

Tom Taylor hit a late defiant 65 not out off 59 balls but Glamorgan's inexperienced attack was good enough to maintain control, Selman claiming four catches and Cullen three, as Taylor ran out of partners.

Northants travel to Scarborough to face Yorkshire on Wednesday 28 July, when Glamorgan are away to Somerset.

Glamorgan all-rounder Joe Cooke told BBC Radio Northampton:

"I do whatever role I get told to do, opening in the Championship has been a good challenge and I've enjoyed it, but I've also enjoyed batting down the order and bowling.

"The lads found it quite difficult to score early on but we kept the wickets in hand and built the innings perfectly. Callum and Tom did the hard work and I was able to go in and have a swing, and it came off.

"Kiran Carlson has started brilliantly as captain, he's made some great decisions and it's a pleasure playing under him.

"It's a brilliant way to start the competition, we're enjoying our cricket and we've got the makings of a very good team. Somerset and Derbyshire coming up, we've got some tough games but a great way to start."

Northamptonshire Head Coach John Sadler said:

"They built their innings really well. They had a little bit of a wobble, we got on top and then for about 45 overs of the first innings we were magnificent. Then we didn't quite execute those last five overs and that puts a different perspective on the game.

"Then batting wise, we lost a couple of wickets up top, then we had the game by the scruff of the neck, lost a couple of soft dismissals and that put us on the back foot.

"So, there are some good points to take from this, but ultimately, it's a feeling of disappointment.

"Tom Taylor is batting very low at seven, we know he could bat higher and he's a fine cricketer. But unfortunately, he ran out of partners."