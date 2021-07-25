Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Champions Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by one run in the 2019 IPL final

Second-place Chennai Super Kings will face fourth-place Mumbai Indians when the IPL resumes in September.

The competition was suspended in May after several positive coronavirus tests among players.

The season will begin again on 19 September in the United Arab Emirates, with 31 matches scheduled to be played in 27 days.

The tournament has been moved away from India as it will be monsoon season in the country at the time.

Dubai will host 13 matches, Sharjah will host 10 and the remaining eight fixtures will be played in Abu Dhabi.

There are seven double-headers, with the final match of the league stage taking place on 8 October between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.