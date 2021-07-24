Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma makes his ground as Simi Singh catches the ball in Saturday's T20

Third T20 international, Stormont South Africa 189-2 (20 overs): Bavuma 72, Hendricks 69: Singh 1-27 Ireland: 140-9 (20 overs): Balbirnie 27, Young 22; Mulder 2-10 South Africa won by 49 runs Scorecard

South Africa secured a 3-0 series win over Ireland with a 49-run victory in the final Twenty20 match at Stormont.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma (72) and Reeza Hendricks (69) put on 127 for the opening stand to set the tourists on their way to 189-2.

Ireland made a decent start to reach 69-2 but collapsed to 102-8 and fell short on 140-9.

Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie made 27 while Wiaan Mulder and George Linde both picked up two wickets.

South Africa won the toss for the third straight game with Bavuma and Hendricks giving them the perfect start.

Bavuma faced 51 balls for his 72 while Hendricks made 69 off 48 deliveries as they provided the foundation for the biggest total of the series.

David Miller added an unbeaten 36 while it was a tough day for the Irish attack - spinner Simi Singh was the best of the bowlers with 1-27.

Irish opener Kevin O'Brien fell early again and Paul Stirling was dismissed for 19 to leave the hosts 36-2.

Balbirnie was joined by Lorcan Tucker (19) and it looked promising for Ireland at 69-2 before the wickets tumbled.

Tail-ender Craig Young (22) delayed the inevitable as Ireland's batting again failed to deliver.

Mulder finished with impressive figures of 2-10 while Linde claimed 2-21.