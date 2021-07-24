Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Men's Hundred: Trent Bridge Southern Brave 126-8 (100 balls): Whiteley 39*; De Lange 5-20 Trent Rockets 127-1 (82 balls): Malan 62*, Short 51* Trent Rockets won by nine wickets Scorecard; Table

It's been a week of firsts in the Hundred - the first game in the women's and men's competitions, then the first double-header, then the first double double-header, which included the first five-wicket haul.

Trent Rockets' Marchant de Lange, your name is in the record books.

The quick bowler, from South Africa, was a late call-up for the tournament after Pakistan's Wahab Riaz was unable to play because of visa issues. He took no time settling in, taking 5-20 from his 20 balls as the Rockets restricted Southern Brave to 126-8.

Brave were indebted to Ross Whiteley, who made a 29-ball 39, but their score looked below par, on what is normally a high-scoring Trent Bridge ground.

They gave themselves a chance when George Garton, who was in England's squad for their white-ball games against Sri Lanka earlier in the month, bowled Alex Hales.

But England batter Dawid Malan - the top-ranked Twenty20 batter in the world - made an unbeaten 62, in an unbroken stand of 124 with D'Arcy Short, as Rockets cruised to a nine-wicket win with 18 balls to spare.

The next game in the men's competition is at 18:00 BST, when Northern Superchargers play Welsh Fire at Emerald Headingley.

De Lange grabs opportunity

At 6ft 7in, De Lange is an imposing character. But BBC pundit Harry Gurney, who played alongside him at Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League, describes him as a "friendly giant".

His height helps him bowl quickly - he hit an average speed of 90mph, and as fast as 93.4mph - and his experience as a javelin thrower helps him maintain pace throughout his run-up, and during his delivery.

The South African picked up his first wicket when Delray Rawlins slapped straight to Lewis Gregory at cover, before he cleverly bowled New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme around his legs from round the wicket.

The 30-year-old, who bowled 10 dot balls as Brave failed to score from 51 deliveries, then had Devon Conway caught behind, before returning to bowl the final set of five deliveries.

He set his field brilliantly to have Chris Jordan caught at deep square leg, before a deadly accurate yorker bowled Garton.