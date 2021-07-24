Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Women's Hundred: Trent Bridge Southern Brave 133-5 (100 balls): Taylor 45* (31), Shrubsole 40* (30) Trent Rockets 110-7 (100 balls): Sciver 44 (22), Shrubsole 4-13 Southern Brave won by 23 runs Scorecard ; Table

Southern Brave recovered from a poor start to beat Trent Rockets and begin their women's Hundred campaign with a 23-run win at Trent Bridge.

Brave slipped to 18-3 and 57-5 before an unbroken 76 between West Indies' Stafanie Taylor, who finished 45 not out, and captain Anya Shrubsole, who made an unbeaten 40, lifted them to 133-5.

Rockets lost overseas openers Rachel Priest and Sammy Jo-Johnson in the first eight balls of their reply, before captain Nat Sciver and fiancee Katherine Brunt put on 66.

But when England all-rounder Sciver, who earlier claimed 2-33, was bowled by Lauren Bell for 44, and Brunt fell two balls later for 22, Rockets' chances were all but over and they limped to 110-7.

Shrubsole finished with 4-13, including three wickets in the final five balls.

Shrubsole & Taylor rescue Brave

When Taylor and Shrubsole came together, Brave were in trouble.

Their top order, which looks explosive on paper with England's Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley and India's Smriti Mandhana, failed to fire and they were in real danger of failing to post a significant total.

But Shrubsole showed her experience and remained calm despite scoring only two from her first seven balls.

Taylor was already on 19 when Shrubsole came to the crease, but the England all-rounder quickly surpassed her as she went deep in her crease, allowing her to drive through the gaps in the covers and loft over mid-wicket for six.

Anya Shrubsole used her crease well, which allowed to hit back down the ground

Brave's score of 133-5 was on a par with what we have seen in the opening three days of the Hundred, and their early breakthroughs with the ball proved crucial.

Despite Sciver demonstrating some of the trademark brutal hitting, including three successive fours off Tara Norris, the rising run-rate proved too much.

Shrubsole, who removed Rachel Priest early on, used her variations well at the end of the innings to help wrap up a comfortable victory.